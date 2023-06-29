Race track promoters, especially dirt track promoters, live and die by the weather forecast.
Looking at the weather around here can drive anyone to the brink, but for race track promoters, the weather forecast affects everything you plan, from when to work on the dirt surface to how many buns do I order? Are we going to have a crowd if there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast? What about the racer? Will they drive three hours to the track with a 50% chance of rain? Will the track be safe to race on?
It’s similar for pavement tracks, but they at least can run a blower or a jet dryer over the asphalt. Pocono Raceway recently lent its NASCAR jet dryer to the Interstate 95 emergency bridge replacement construction project to help dry the asphalt quickly, as rain was in the forecast.
It’s not an easy thing trying to operate a race track. We are still in our rainy season. Give it a few weeks and it will improve.
The Big Half-Mile has sustained the most rainouts of all local tracks in 2023. After losing one practice in April and five out of eight scheduled events to rain in 2023, Latrobe Speedway hopes to turn its luck around Saturday, July 1, with FAST-FIVE Racing action.
“We feel for our racers who invest so much time and money into their cars,” promoter Dennis Bates said. “Losing these many races early in the season is tough on everyone.”
On Saturday, the Crate Late Models will headline the card along with the Pure Stocks, the Modified 4 Cylinders, the newest division, the Hobby Stocks, and looking forward to their first race of the season, the Pro-Stocks.
On July 8, the Charlie Field Memorial features the Crate Late Models, RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars, the Pure Stocks, the Modified 4 Cylinders and the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
The legendary Sarver oval completed three days of racing at the 17th Annual Firecracker 100 for the Lucas Oil Late Models, and while it was a great race, it had its moments.
Rain showers first affected Thursday’s program to the point of canceling racing Thursday and rescheduling for Friday afternoon while running a separate program Friday evening.
“It’s a labor of love for all of us,” Gary Heeman, PR director at Lernerville Speedway, said. “We have faced a history of ominous-looking forecasts in the history of the event. We are lucky enough to have the equipment and people to make with work led by Dan Bauman and his staff.”
To have run two-race programs in one day is quite an accomplishment.
There is so much that goes into running a local show, not to mention all the work it takes on the track surface to run a 100-lap race after a lengthy rainstorm.
Hats off to the entire staff and management at Lernerville Speedway.
We wish the best of luck to Lernerville track Manager Jason Shank, who is in the Czech Republic coaching the USA Men’s Under 20 National Ball Hockey Team at the World Ball Hockey Championships. On Wednesday, the USA U20 team dropped the opener, a heartbreaker in overtime, to Team Canada.
Lernerville on Friday will host the Big Block Modifieds, the Boss Sprints, the RUSH Sprints and the Rush Modifieds.
On Tuesday, July 18, it’s the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup XXXII with the All-Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Cars. Also on the schedule will be the Allegheny Sprint Tour RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars.
In what has become the most memorable season, for all the wrong reasons, there is a bit of good news for the Ligonier native.
After being surprised by a press release Thursday, June 22, from JD Motor Sports stating that Kyle Weatherman had replaced Smithley for the Nashville race and possibly the remainder of the season, Smithley will be back behind the wheel of the No. 4 Trophy Tractor Chevy Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The 30-year-old is now scheduled to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Pocono Raceway, Daytona, Texas and Kansas. Additional races depend upon sponsorship.
“It was a tough situation for sure,” Smithey said. “It’s all going to work out the way it is supposed to.”
Weatherman will wheel the No. 4 at the Chicago Street Course Saturday and possibly at other NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, according to Smithley.
