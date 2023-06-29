Race track promoters, especially dirt track promoters, live and die by the weather forecast.

Looking at the weather around here can drive anyone to the brink, but for race track promoters, the weather forecast affects everything you plan, from when to work on the dirt surface to how many buns do I order? Are we going to have a crowd if there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast? What about the racer? Will they drive three hours to the track with a 50% chance of rain? Will the track be safe to race on?

Reach DJ Johnson at dj1360rpm@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.