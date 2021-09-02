Hank Coles was the overall winner in the Vintage Modified feature at Latrobe Speedway this past weekend. Andrew Gordon owned the Pro Stock Challenge. Clate Copeman collected his first win of the season in Crate Late Models. Dale Grubbs won in Four Cylinders, and Anthony Monteparte continued his winning ways with Pure Stocks.
The Crate Late Models were first up, as Troy Shields and Dan Angelicchio made up the first row. Copeman jumped out to an early lead with Angelicchio trailing. Angelicchio looked to reel in Copeman, but he suffered two flat tires and retired from the feature. Michael Ott was second, followed by Troy Shields, Billy Martin, and Rob Lyons.
Frank Senica and Todd Daughenbaugh were on the front row of the Vintage Modifieds. It only took a couple of laps for Frank Coles to move forward in a four-way battle for the lead, with Daughenbaugh, Mark Hahn, and Gene Wrightstone. Coles won the battle and took the win. Tom Warburton finished fifth.
The Pro Stock challenge $2,500 to win feature was third. Pole sitter Andrew Gordon took the green flag and a commanding lead. After a few cautions, each restart mimicked the last, with Gordon shooting to a quick lead until mid-way when he suffered a flat tire and had to go in for a quick change. On the restart, Gordon started on the tail of the field. However, it only took a few laps until he found the front of the pack to take the lead and the win. Brett Hutira took second and the Latrobe August Spectacular bonus money. Third went to Brett McDonald, with fourth to Cam Kraisinger, and fifth to Mike Hilla.
The largest support division was next with 30 cars racing. Paul Koffler III and Dale Grubbs were on the front row, as Koffler brought the field through Turn Four and the start of the race. Koffler showed signs of a problem with smoke coming from his car, as he led for most of the race until a motor problem. Grubbs then took over the lead spot, and he was in front for the rest of the race. A great battle for second went on behind him between Jeff Vasos, Ashton Daughenbaugh and Dylan Burkett, while David Needham placed fifth.
The Pure Stocks were the fifth and final feature, as Ron Ramsey and Justin Row comprised the first row. Ruff took an early lead, then after a pile-up in turns one and two, there was a caution. Anthony Monteparte chased down Ruff and won his 11th race of the season. Ron Ramsey, Brandon Doland, and Jim Zufall made up the top five.
On Saturday, it’s the inaugural Bill Koerber Memorial, a 23-lap Pure Stock feature. Back in action will be the Laurel Highlands RaceSaver Sprints, the Crate Late Models, the Pro Stocks, and the Four-Cylinders.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY – Doug Glessner won two features on Saturday night at Jennerstown Speedway in the Modified division.
The Boswell driver led all 20 laps of the first feature of the night. The race was a makeup from a rainout on July 17. Glessner started in the second row and jumped to the lead on the first lap. With four laps to go, the caution waved for the stopped car of Adam Kostelnik. Glessner got a good jump on the restart and held off Adam Henry for the win. Jason Busch finished third.
Later under the lights, Glessner found himself in victory lane again, but not as easily. Jason Busch led the second feature with 13 laps to go. Tom Golik made a pass for the lead on the outside into turn three. As the cars came out of turn four, the nose of Busch’s car got into Golik, spinning out the new leader. Both drivers were sent to the back of the field.
On the restart, Adam Henry grabbed the lead. Henry, who hasn’t won since the first week of action this season, had a significant advantage but saw it shrink when R.J. Dallape hit the wall in turn two.
Henry and Glessner were side-by-side for two laps, but eventually, with just three laps to go, Glessner cleared Henry and drove off with his sixth win of the season.
Glessner made a considerable dent into the points lead with the two victories. Just six points separate him from Anthony Aiello and second-place driver Tom Golik, who trails Aiello by three.
Barry Awtey picked up just his second win of the year in the Late Models. The speedway’s winningest driver started on the front row and pulled away from the competition to lead all 30 laps.
Awtey increased his point lead over Bryan Shipp and Jarred Barclay, who finished just behind Awtey in the race. Zane Ferrell and Teddy Gibala completed the top five. Awtey is chasing his seventh title at Jennerstown.
In the Charger division, points leader Kyle Burkholder picked up yet another win on the year.
The Fayette County native was riding in third when second-place driver Nate Valente spun out on his own with just four laps to go. Valente brought out the caution again when he got together with Barry McVicker, setting up a green-white-checkered finish.
Evan Nibert, who started on the front row and led every lap, found Burkholder by his side on the restart. Burkholder was able to make the pass on the restart and claim his fifth win of the season. Nibert crossed the line second, but his car failed post-race inspection.
Michael Saler added to his points lead in the Four Cylinders. Starting from the sixth position, Saler had to work through traffic to get to Michael Mohle. With just five laps left, Saler made the pass on Mohle for the lead and cruised to victory lane for his third win of the year. Saler has finished in the top five in all 11 races this season.
Mohle held on for second place. Lance Shawley, Jason Truscott, and Dennis Shawley completed the top five.
Casey Fleegle continued his winning ways in the Street Stocks. The Friedens driver has dominated the season with wins in all but one race. Josh Coughenour is the only other driver to win in this division this year.
Fleegle was battling with Coughenour for the lead with 11 laps to go. Fleegle got a run down the backstretch and peaked underneath Coughenour. Coughenour drove down into Fleegle, forcing the two to spin and bringing out the yellow.
Fleegle was allowed to keep his position on the track. He restarted on the front row and never looked back for his ninth feature win of 2021. Coughenour ended up in the wall with four laps to go and did not finish. Greg Burbidge and Aaron VanFleet earned podium finishes.
Jennerstown Speedway has just three weeks of racing left in the season. The track will host a six-cylinder Enduro race on Saturday night.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — Coming up this Friday will be a special for the RUSH Stock Cars. Also, that evening is the Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, the Four Cylinders, and RUSH Stock Cars with the Pure Stocks.
Pit Gates open at 5 p.m., Grandstands at 6 p.m., and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.
The ULMS Late Model show, scheduled for August 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 17. The rescheduled event will include the fireworks show that was also planned. Divisions joining them that night will be the RUSH Late Models, the Four Cylinders, and the RUSH Stock Cars with the Pure Stocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.