The WPIAL girls volleyball playoff pairings are set, with Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley and Derry Area each qualifying for the postseason.
The No. 9-seeded Lady Wildcats travel to No. 8 Seneca Valley, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. The winner will play at top-seeded North Allegheny, noon on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats concluded their regular season with a 3-0 win against Connellsville Area last Tuesday during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 contest.
Greater Latrobe (7-4, 8-4) qualified for the district playoffs after missing the postseason last year with a 5-11 record. The Lady Wildcats’ last playoff appearance came two years ago when they shared in winning the section title for the first time since 2010. Butler Area swept Greater Latrobe in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs in 2018.
Ligonier Valley qualified as the No. 15 seed during its first season playing in the WPIAL after moving from District 6.
The Lady Rams take on No. 18 Southmoreland in a play-in game, 7 p.m. tonight at a location to be determined. Tonight’s winner will play at No. 2 Ellwood City, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ligonier Valley finished with a 7-4 record in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 and 8-4 overall. The Lady Rams wrapped up their regular season on a high-note by sweeping East Allegheny during a section contest last Tuesday.
The Lady Rams reached the opening round of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs last year and fell, 3-0, to Philipsburg-Osceola. West Shamokin also swept Ligonier Valley during the Heritage Conference semifinals in 2019.
Also tonight at 7 p.m., Derry Area hosts No. 17 Neshannock for a play-in game — marking the 21st consecutive season the Lady Trojans qualified for the postseason.
The winner will play at No. 1-seeded North Catholic, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within Derry Area’s school district, the Lady Trojans haven’t played a match since Oct. 8 when they fell 3-1 to Deer Lakes during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 matchup.
Derry Area finished 4-3 in section play and 4-4 overall.
The Lady Trojans finished with an 11-3 record last year as section runner-up. Hopewell Area defeated Derry Area during the first round of last year’s WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
