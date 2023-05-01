20230501-DAMazzoni.jpg

Derry Area’s Sophia Mazzoni competes in the shot put during the WCCA track meet.

 PHOTO BY MICHAEL ALLSHOUSE

The 100th Westmoreland County Coaches Association Track and Field Championship is in the books. It was a long day in the blustery winds of Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Thursday as the event started around 1:30 p.m. and didn’t wrap up until well after 10 p.m.

Derry Area’s Sophia Mazzoni had the best showing at the meet. She took first place in the javelin with a distance of 135-04.

