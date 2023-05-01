The 100th Westmoreland County Coaches Association Track and Field Championship is in the books. It was a long day in the blustery winds of Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Thursday as the event started around 1:30 p.m. and didn’t wrap up until well after 10 p.m.
Derry Area’s Sophia Mazzoni had the best showing at the meet. She took first place in the javelin with a distance of 135-04.
Ligonier Valley’s John Jablunovsky placed the next highest as he took second in the high jump by clearing a height of 6-03.00.
Greater Latrobe’s 4x400 boys relay team of Cole Brunton, Matt McCreery, Jacob Pittman and Adam Piper took second place with a time of 3:32.35.
Lady Trojan and state-ranked Mara Lewis took third in the discus with a distance of 107-11.
Greater Latrobe’s 4x100 relay team of Vincent Gaskey, Pittman, Chris Cochran and Piper took third place with a time of :44:58. The Wildcats, 4x800 relay team of Stone Brunton, Liam Wilson, Steve Janke and Cole Brunton also placed third with a time of 8:36.24. The Wildcats’ Brody Campbell took sixth in the pole vault going 11-09.
The Greater Latrobe girls 4x800 relay team of Emerson Skatell, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Sarah LeVan and Regan Reilly had the best showing of the day as it took fourth with a time of 10:07.
Skatell, Krisfalusi, LeVan and Reilly would take fourth for the Lady Wildcats in the girls 4x400 meter relay.
