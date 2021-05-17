Auto Racing
Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 15
LATE MODEL — Dan Lepro, Ben Policz, Zach Morrow, Daryl Charlier, Bill Kessler, Dave Gobel, Ricky Steigerwald, Joe Long, Josh Stoica, Noah Brunell.
PRO STOCK — Nick Kocuba, Mike Harris, A.J. Poljak, Bill Slade, Brian Hutchko, Pete Loria, Doug Iorio III.
HOBBY STOCK — Kayla McManus, John Cain, Cody Koteles, Chloie Jones, Matthew Benard, Jacob Wiser, Tom Anton, James Huff, Frank Magil, Richard Ours.
FOUR CYLINDER — Bill Tennant, Matt Kiesel, Lucas Weaver, John Gill, Justin Pellegrini, Craig Rudolph, Noah Bubeck, Eric Reynolds, Travis Corbin.
YOUNG GUNS — Logan Koteles, Cameron Hollister, Cameron Lamber, Gavin Kokolis, Liv Hicks.
Dog Hollow Speedway
Friday, May 14
SUPER LATE MODELS — Clinton Hersh, Mike Blazavich, Billy Eash, Joe Petyak, Dylan Lewis, Clate Copeman, Bryan Benton, Joe Moyer, Ryan Christoff, Mike Laughard.
LATE MODELS — Joe Martin, Michael Duritsky, Kyle Smith, Jr., Joe Moyer, Noah Brunell, Colin Casale, Tim Snare, Rob Coffaro, Devin Brannon, Rudy Bassaro.
FOUR CYLINDERS — Cody Young, Rusty Garlock, Noah Swank, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Matt Knight, Dustin Gibbons, Mike Phillipson, Jason Ritenour, Brandon Pearce, Jacob Botteicher.
RUSH STOCK CARS — Jeremy Zufall, Tanner Ramsey, Bob Torquato.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.