Three players scored in double figures Tuesday as the Greater Latrobe freshman boys’ basketball team edged Greensburg Salem, 56-52, for its second straight win.
Kyle McNeil paced the Wildcats with 12 points, while Brady Prohovic added 11 and Gaige Kettren chipped in 10.
NcNeil and Prohovic each added three steals on the defensive end in the victory.
Derry Area’s junior high wrestling team is still perfect.
The squad moved to 5-0 overall Tuesday with a 51-24 victory over visiting Mount Pleasant Area.
The Trojans got victories via fall from Max Doperak and Mason Horwat, while Jeremiah Gess won his match via decision.
Six other Derry Area wrestlers — Liam McKlveen, Anthony Mucci, Chris Kubistek, Brady Brown, Ricky Daniels and Aiden Piper — won their matches by forfeit.
