GL football game changeA Greater Latrobe varsity football game was changed on Tuesday.
The Wildcats are scheduled to visit Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Franklin Regional. The game was initially on the same day, but Greater Latrobe was set to be the host, as the game was scheduled for Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open the season on the road, at Penn-Trafford on Sept. 11, and Mount Pleasant Area on Sept 18, as the WPIAL opted to start the high school football season on Sept. 10 at the earliest because of the current pandemic.
Greater Latrobe is slated to host South Fayette on Sept. 25 and Gateway on Oct. 2 before traveling to Connellsville Area the following Friday on Oct. 9. The schedule change occurs the following week where Greater Latrobe will visit Franklin Regional before closing the regular season at Memorial Stadium against Woodland Hills on Oct. 23.
Clemente card to be auctionedA 1955 Topps mint Roberto Clemente rookie card and a rare 1900 Pittsburgh Pirates imperial team cabinet photograph with Honus Wagner from his rookie season will be auctioned by Robert Edward Auctions. Bidding began at $100,000 for the Clemente card and $2,500 for the Wagner card, and concludes Aug. 16. Interested bidders can participate in an online auction.
The ultra high-grade rookie card of Clemente is one of the most famous of all Topps cards. Additionally, the rare and high-quality team cabinet photograph, capturing the 1900 National League Pittsburgh Pirates in a classic team pose will be auctioned.
The photograph features 17 team members in uniform, including Hall of Famers Honus Wagner and Jack Chesbro, along with stars Deacon Phillippe, Tommy Leach, Jess Tannehill and Sam Leever. The photographer’s credit reads “Copyrighted by Pittsburg Photographic Co. 1900.” It captures Wagner during his first season with the Pirates, it’s one of the earliest Wagner images known to exist and features the Hall of Famer wearing his Pirates’ jersey for the first time.
