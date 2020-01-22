DA basketball game moved up
Derry Area’s exhibition boys’ basketball game against Homer-Center has been moved up one day.
The Trojans will now host Homer-Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.
GL frosh defeat Connellsville
With Tyler Mondock and Drew Kozuch in double figures in scoring, the Greater Latrobe freshmen boys’ basketball team easily defeated Connellsville, 60-24, on Tuesday.
Mondock and Kozuch finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Little Wildcats, who improved to 4-1 in the section and 6-5 overall. Dante Basciano had eight rebounds.
GL will now look to avenge an earlier season loss when it hosts Gateway on Friday.
