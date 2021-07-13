Latrobe Legion championship game broadcast on WSNWednesday’s American Legion District 31 baseball championship game between top-seeded Latrobe and No. 3 Yough will be broadcast live, 5:30 p.m. on the Westmoreland Sports Network.
To listen to the game, fans can visit westmorelandsports.com on their computers or mobile devices. The game will also be archived, allowing fans to listen back later. Bulletin Sports Writer Sean Meyers and Roger Downs will call the action.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 17, Tigers 5. Leading hitters — Vinny Calabrace, Max Kurek (two singles), Jaxon Makrevski (double), Fletcher Wnek, Landon Miney, Noah Skoloda, Mason Mastowski, Tanner Huemme (single), Pirates; Sam Rafferty (double, single), Zach Skoloda, Charlie Little, Matt Fernell (single), Tigers; WP — Mastowski (SO-0, W-3), Makrevski (SO-2, W-3), LP — Dawson Huber (SO-1, W-6), Little (SO-1, W-2), Fernell (SO-2, W-6), Zach Skoloda (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 15-2, Tigers 6-11.
