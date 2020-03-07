GL’s Gatto makes states in bowling
With a five-game total of 999, Greater Latrobe’s James Gatto qualified for the upcoming Pennsylvania State Bowling Singles Championships from Friday’s Regional at North Versailles Center.
In the Regional quarterfinals, Gatto then finished with seven straight strikes to roll a 233 game and advance to the semis. There, he posted a 206 game, but it wasn’t enough to advance to the championship match in falling by four pins.
Gatto is also the only player from the WPIBL Southeastern Section to qualify for states, which will be held at North Versailles Bowling Center next Friday (March 13).
Others participating in the Regional for the Wildcats were Matthew Martinosky (865), Alex Brubaker (851) and Kaylee Zuzak (827).
The GL boys’ team will be in Regional competition on Saturday.
DAMS girls sweep Connellsville
The Derry Area Middle School girls’ volleyball teams swept Connellsville on Thursday.
The eighth-grade squad scored a 2-0 sweep, 25-15 and 25-20, while the seventh-grade squad picked up a 2-1 victory. Scores were 25-20, 19-25 and 15-13.
Emily Berkhimer led the Little Lady Trojans’ eighth grade with six kills while Allyson Loucks followed with five kills. Rebecca Huss also tallied four kills. Sophia Mazzoni contributed eight aces, and Cassie Byers three.
Alayna Williams and Mikah Horwat both had three kills for the seventh grade while Gabbi Sisak and Regan Repak both followed with a pair.
Mazzoni had five aces while Repak totaled four, and Emma Gruska followed with three.
Sports reporting guidelines
Coaches, athletic department personnel, scorekeepers and student managers who turn in high school, college and recreation events to the Bulletin are reminded that results must be submitted no later than 5:30 a.m. the next day (except Friday events by 9:30 p.m. that night, while Saturday and Sunday events must be turned in before 5:30 a.m. Monday).
Persons are asked to turn in reports the day of the event by e-mail (lb.sports@verizon.net), fax (724-537-0489) or the deposit slot next to the front door of the Bulletin office at 1211 Ligonier St. (across from Holy Family Church).
Writeups submitted after the 5:30 a.m. deadline may not appear in that day’s edition of the Bulletin.
Those turning in game and event reports should include records of both teams and first names of the top performers in order for the writeup to be more complete. Incomplete or illegible reports will not be printed.
Results cannot be accepted by phone.
Meeting notices should also be either mailed to the Bulletin (P.O. Box 111, Latrobe PA, 15650-0111), dropped in the deposit slot or faxed. All items should include a name and phone number of the person turning in the information in case of questions.
