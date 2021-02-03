Time change for DA boys hoopsThe Derry Area boys basketball is scheduled to host Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m. Thursday.
The game was previously scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start at home. It’s part of a home doubleheader, featuring the Derry Area boys and the Lady Trojans, who are scheduled to host Deer Lakes in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
The game against Keystone Oaks was recently added to the schedule this week and previously scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 before it was postponed.
Additionally, the Derry Area swimming and diving team is slated to host Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m. Tuesday. That meet was previously scheduled for Jan. 25. A previously scheduled meet on the same day at Connellsville Area has been postponed.
Also, Ligonier Valley and Derry Area will square off in a middle school wrestling match, 4 p.m. today at Ligonier Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.