Local athletes shine in collegeJ.T. Schimizzi scored two goals and the Ohio University men’s hockey team defeated Iowa State, 3-1, on Saturday.
The former Greater Latrobe standout scored a wrap around with 15:27 remaining in the first period to give the Bobcats a one-goal lead. Later in the third period with his team leading 2-1, Schimizzi, a sophomore, tallied his second goal with 7:07 remaining in the game to seal the deal for the Bobcats.
Schimizzi’s former IceCats teammates Alex Singley and Blake Rossi also play for Ohio University.
Also on Saturday, Justin Huss, a former Derry Area standout, rushed for 45 yards on five carries, as the Washington & Jefferson football team shut out Waynesburg, 66-0. Huss, a freshman, also had eight receiving yards on two receptions. Freshman wide receiver John Beard, formerly of Ligonier Valley, also plays football for the Presidents.
GL boys’ lacrosse fallsThe Mount Lebanon boys’ lacrosse team defeated visiting Greater Latrobe, 19-2, on Monday.
Aiden Kammerer scored both goals for the Wildcats, who tallied 10 shots on goal. Kammerer scored six goals in an 11-3 season-opening win against Shaler Area on Friday.
Greater Latrobe (1-1) goalie J.T. Kaecher managed 10 saves.
The Wildcats won 12 faceoffs while picking up 24 ground balls.
Greater Latrobe visits Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ligonier Jr. Legion holding tryoutsThe Ligonier Junior Legion baseball team will hold tryouts for players ages 13-16 on Friday at the ERA Sports building, 5294 Route 981, Latrobe.
There will be two mandatory tryouts — 5:30-7 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. For a player to be considered eligible for the team, they must attend both tryouts on Friday.
For more information, contact manager Ben Grace at bgracelv@gmail.com, or Jake Foust at jpfoust1009@gmail.com.
Area schedule changesThe Derry Area track and field team will host Burrell, 3:30 p.m. April 20. That meet was previously scheduled for Wednesday.
The Trojans will also participate in an invitational that’s set for 9 a.m., Saturday, April 29 at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
