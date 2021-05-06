Wildcats fall to Peters in lacrossePeters Township defeated the visiting Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team, 21-4, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 contest played on Wednesday.
Aiden Kammerer scored all four goals for Greater Latrobe, as Peters Township held a 49-17 advantage in shots. J.T. Kaecher stopped 12 shots, while Zach Courie, of Peters Township made seven saves.
Peters Township took two penalties, while the Wildcats didn’t commit an infraction. Greater Latrobe controlled 13 ground balls to 10 for Peters Township, and the Wildcats won 18 faceoffs, while Peters Township had just eight.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Saturday at Gateway in an exhibition match.
Little Trojans defeat S. AlleghenyThe Derry Area middle school track team took 13 of 14 events during a win against South Allegheny.
Omlor won the 100 and 200, while Mazzoni captured the shot and discus. Buchko took the 400, Kubiak the 800 and Huss the 1600. Williams also won the long jump, while Horwat and Repak won the triple and high jump, respectively.
Bateman, Williams, Gruska and Omlor won the 400 relay, while Huss, Buchko, Williams and Repak captured the 1600 relay. Williams, Horwat, Buchko and Huss won the 3200 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.