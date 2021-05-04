Little ‘Cats sweep track meet
Greater Latrobe swept a junior high track and field meet against Plum.
The girls’ defeated Plum, 77-37, while the boys also scored a 63-59 victory. Greater Latrobe also swept Gateway earlier this season, upping its records to 2-0 overall.
Robin Reilly led the Greater Latrobe girls with wins in the 100, 200 and 800. Brylee Bodnar captured the 100 hurdles and the triple jump, while Mia Klasnic took the high jump and long jump. Ava Yurko won the 400 and Kennedy King the discus.
Yurko, Klasnic, Jaycee Bodnar and Brylee Bodnar teamed to win the 400 relay, while Gabbi Behie, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Marie Patterson and Yurko won the 1600 relay.
Liam Wilson won the 800 and 1600, while Tim Myers took the 400 and high jump. Chris Heese won the pole vault and Reece DiCasolo the long jump.
Jake Limani, Blaise Bukovac, Charlie Mohler and Wilson won the 1600 relay, while Mohler, Steve Janke, Cody Robinson and Wilson captured the 3200 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.