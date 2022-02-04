Thursday’s winter weather led to the postponement of numerous high school sports events.
Greater Latrobe’s PIHL hockey matchup with Hempfield Area Thursday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7. The team’s Senior Night, originally slated for Thursday against the Spartans, has been moved to Feb. 28 against West Allegheny.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball section home game Thursday against West Mifflin has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 9. Additionally, the Rams’ home boys’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 4, against Steel Valley has been postponed until Wednesday, Feb. 9. The varsity-only girls contest will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys varsity game.
Derry Area’s home varsity swim meet Thursday against Mount Pleasant Area has been postponed, while a key section girls basketball game Thursday between Derry Area and host Deer Lakes was moved to Friday, Feb. 4, as of press time.
