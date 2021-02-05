County mat tourney begins todayThe Westmoreland County wrestling tournament begins 4 p.m. today at Kiski Area High School and continues through Saturday.
Action continues 9 a.m. Saturday with the finals set for later in the afternoon at 3 p.m. The Westmoreland Sports Network will broadcast the two-day event online.
The traditional WCCA (Westmoreland County Coaches Association) wrestling tournament was canceled this year, but Kiski Area is hosting an open tournament for county schools, which will also feature Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mount Pleasant Area, Greensburg Salem and Hempfield Area among local schools.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class will not wrestle on Friday. Among the top four seeds locally include Joseph Longhi (Mount Pleasant Area, 106), Vinny Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe, 113), Ethan Berginc (Hempfield Area, 126), Briar Priest (Hempfield Area, 132), Nate Roth (Greater Latrobe, 132), Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield Area, 138), Cody Kaufman (Greensburg Salem, 145), Nolan Daerr (Hempfield Area, 145), Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield Area, 152), Jack Pletcher (Greater Latrobe, 152), Noah Gnibus (Mount Pleasant Area, 172), Corey Boerio (Greater Latrobe, 189), Dayton Pitzer (Mount Pleasant Area, 215), Caleb Chismar (Greensburg Salem, 215), Isaiah Vance (Hempfield Area, 285), Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem 285).
Derry Area will not participate in the event this weekend. The Trojans used their points to wrestle additional individual duals, so Derry Area’s schedule was full when the event was organized.
Derry Area is set to compete in the sub-section playoffs on Monday at Valley High School. The Trojans are scheduled to wrestle Burrell at 6 p.m., while Mount Pleasant Area and Valley are on another mat. The winners will square off at 7:30 p.m. for the section championship with the top two teams advancing in the playoffs.
GL bowling squares off against HAThe Greater Latrobe boys bowling team started slow against Hempfield Area, but won the second and dropped the third by a narrow margin on Thursday at Hillview Bowling Center.
The Wildcats lost their first match, won their second and fell in the third by just five pins against the Spartans, who have been a perennial powerhouse in the Southeastern Conference for many years.
Justin Taylor had his best series of the year, leading the way with a 620. A consistent Alex Brubaker rolled a 607 for the three matches, while Matt Martinosky totaled a solid 599 series. James Gatto rolled a 541 and Robbie Phillips added a 374.
The Greater Latrobe girls won its match by a 7-0 margin, as Kaylee Zuzak led the way at a 609 series, followed by Sidney Batsa, who totaled a 422. Ayden Leone rolled a 414 series and Hannah DeStefano contributed a 374 series. Vanessa McMichael chipped in a 281 for the three matches.
Greater Latrobe’s last game will be at Yough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.