GOLF
Hole-in-one
Josephy J. Klosky hit a hole-in-one on the fifth hole (155 yards) at Glengarry Golf Links in Latrobe on April 28. He used a 7-iron for the ace and it was witnessed by Joseph Klosky Sr., Tony Unferdorfer and Tim Klosky.
BOYS TENNIS
Mount Pleasant Area 4, Greater Latrobe 1
August Lawrence defeated Mark Gallagher 6-3, 6-1 to get the only Wildcats win in their exhibition match with Mount Pleasant Area Thursday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Derry Area, 3, Mars Area 1
Derry Area volley beat Class AA, Section 2 opponent Mars 3-1 to clinch a playoff birth for the 25th consecutive season. The scores for the match were 25-13, 21-25, 25-18 and 25-18.
Nick Allison led Derry with 10 kills. Gabe Carbonara and Ethan Frye each added seven kills. Elijah Wigand had 16 digs and Matt Rhoades had 35 assists.
Derry JV won 2-1. Scores were 25-12, 13-25 and 15-10. Cam McNichol had 7 kills to lead Derry. Duke Klapchar and Mason Beeman each added five kills. Johnathan Shumaker had 17 assists.
Norwin 3, Greater Latrobe 0
After coming off a high point on Wednesday the Greater Latrobe boys were unable to keep the momentum Thursday night with a straight-set loss to the Norwin Knights. By the scores of 15 – 25, 18 – 25 and 22 – 25 the Wildcats dropped back to .500 in Class AAA, Section 3 play with a 4 – 4 record.
Senior co-captain Brennan Ward led the Cats on offense with 10 kills with support from Sophomore Sam Kiesel who accounted for eight kills. Isiac Waszo added three additional kills with Tyler Nelson (4), Rocco Marino (3) and Josh Havrilla (2) combining for 9 kills. Ward also led the varsity squad in serving to chalk up two aces.
The Cat’s defense was paced by Tyler Nelsons’ six digs followed by the five digs of Tyler Mondock and Brennan Ward and three from Sam Kiesel.
Josh Havrilla was responsible for 23 assists while running the Latrobe offense.
Latrobe’s JV’s dropped their first set 22 – 25 but bounced back to take the next two sets but the scores of 25 – 22 and 15 – 10 to seal the victory Sam Keisel led the charge in the victory recording 11 kills followed by the nine kills of Luke Fiore. Rounding out the JV kill totals was Brady Kring with four kills with Owen Ward posting three and Ethan Shoemaker and Eric Bisgnani recording a kill apiece. Eight service aces added to the win as Tyler Bauer had three aces, Sam Kiesel produced two and Tyler Fetter, Jacob Elliot and Ethan Shoemaker each collected an ace. With 11 digs, Sam Kiesel led on defense also for the JV with Jacob Elliot and Luke Fiore each notching 10 digs for the match. Fiore also posted 2 solo blocks on the night.
Eric Bisignani in running the JV offense dished out 27 assists in the victory.
Both the Varsity and junior varsity squad will be participating in the Hempfield Invitational tournament this Saturday and this coming Tuesday the team will celebrate their seniors during the home match against Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
