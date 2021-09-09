Lady Wildcats fall in field hockeyThe Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team opened its 2021 season at Ellis School with a 4-0 setback on Wednesday.
Valentina Rossi made three saves in goal for the Lady Wildcats. Each team tallied three penalty corners in the contest.
Greater Latrobe (0-1) opens the Class 2A portion of its schedule, 7:30 p.m. Monday against Upper St. Clair in a varsity-only contest at Rossi Field.
Wildcats suffer golf loss vs. P-TThe Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team suffered a 205-219 setback against Penn-Trafford during a WPIAL Class 1-AAA match at Latrobe Country Club.
The Wildcats fell to 2-2 in the section and 2-4 overall. It was Greater Latrobe’s second straight section loss following a section setback against Hempfield Area. The Wildcats opened the section slate with wins against Armstrong and Norwin.
Owen Miele led Greater Latrobe with a 4-over-40, while P.J. German ended two strokes back at 6-over-42. Alex DiBernardo shot a 9-over-45, while Daylan Yeager and Jake Pavlik both fired a 10-over-46. Miele, DiBernardo and Pavlik all had birdies during the round.
Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski was the overall low medalist with a 1-under-35, while Chase Crissman came in at even par 36. Brady Mastine shot a 7-over-43, David Newsome contributed a 9-over-45 and Colt Kaminski closed the round with a 10-over-46.
Greater Latrobe and Penn-Trafford will both participate in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Tournament on Friday at Latrobe Elks Golf Course. The Wildcats are back in section action, 3:30 p.m. Monday against Hempfield Area at Latrobe Country Club.
Little Lady Wildcats tie GatewayGreater Latrobe’s middle school girls’ soccer team played to a 1-1 tie against Gateway at Latrobe Rotary Community Park.
Greater Latrobe (1-0-1) trailed at the half, when Alexa Yurko scored the Little Lady Wildcats’ lone goal. Maddie Munchinski held strong in goal to preserve the tie.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 4 p.m. today at home against Franklin Regional.
