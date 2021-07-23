Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Phillies 10, Tigers 6. Leading hitters — Brody Schober (four singles), Joey Crimboli (triple, single), Nick Bauer (two singles), Will Austraw, Landon Smith, McClain, Wissinger, Luke Hayburn (single), Phillies; Ryan Bartholomew (double), Damen Camarote, Zach Skoloda, Evan Ulewicz, Samuel Rafferty, Evan Burger, Gage Evanichko (single), Tigers. WP — Austraw (SO-1, W-1), Crimboli (SO-10, W-0), LP — Joel Williams (SO-1, W-0), Brian McIlnay (SO-2, W-2), Charlie Little (SO-1, W-2). Records: Phillies 16-4, Tigers 7-13.
