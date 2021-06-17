Derry Legion falls to YoughYough ended Derry Legion’s win streak in a big way with a 17-3 victory during an American Legion District 31 game played Wednesday at Derry Area High School.
No additional details and statistics were submitted to the Bulletin prior to Thursday’s deadline.
Derry is now 5-4 overall. The Eagles previously won four consecutive games and five of seven entering Wednesday’s game against Yough. Derry defeated Mount Pleasant twice, while the Eagles also picked up a win against Unity Township and a forfeit versus Young Township during its four-game win streak. The Eagles had previous losses against Unity Township, West Hempfield and Murrysville.
Derry is scheduled to meet Bushy Run, 6 p.m. Thursday in a league game at Penn-Trafford High School and West Hempfield at Larry Lint Field on Friday.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 4, Rockies 3. Leading hitters — Chase Burket (two singles), Landon Smith (double), Brody Schober, Dylan Wissinger (single), Phillies; Tommy Snyder (two singles), Nolan Dominick (double), Joe Bearer, Logan McCullough (single), Rockies; WP — Will Austraw (SO-7, W-1), Pickle Burket (SO-9, W-4), LP — Bryson Gessler (SO-0, W-2), Austin Slezak (SO-10, W-3), Tommy Snyder (SO-5, W-0); Phillies 8-1, Rockies 2-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.