Derry Legion rained outDerry Legion was scheduled to play Hempfield East in American Legion District 31 action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Derry Area High School but that game was rained out. A make-up date is to be determined.
Derry (7-9) is scheduled to face Young Township 6 p.m. Friday at Bertolino Field. On June 12, Derry scored a forfeit victory against Young Township.
Derry and Latrobe will meet in a doubleheader on Saturday at Legion-Keener Field. Game times are slated for noon and 2 p.m.
The Eagles, who currently sit in eighth place in American Legion District 31, played four games over the past weekend. Derry lost, 9-1, against first-place Bushy Run at Derry Area High School on Friday night, and they fell the following day, 8-1, against fourth-place Murrysville at Haymaker Park. Derry lost the first game of a road doubleheader against Kiski Valley, 11-1, on Sunday at Freeport Community Park, before rebounding for a 5-1 victory in the nightcap.
Chase Koepka wins invitationalChase Koepka on Wednesday captured first prize in the Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel.
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka’s younger brother endured a 2.5-hour storm delay before edging Patrick Flavin by one stroke in the first sudden-death playoff hole.
Chase Koepka had a two-strike lead when he made double-bogey on the 17th hole. But he sunk an eight-foot putt too on the par-3 18th hole to force a playoff against Flavin, as both players finished tied at 3-under 277.
After the storm delay, Koepka sank a 10-foot putt to par the 18th hole — winning the $40,000 top prize — as Flavin three-putted to double-bogey.
Chase and Brooks are the sons of Ligonier native Bob Koepka, who is the nephew of Dick Groat, owner of Champion Lakes Golf Club and former Pittsburgh Pirates and Duke basketball star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.