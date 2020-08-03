Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Championship
Pirates 10, Red Sox 3. Leading hitters — Ramone Williams (double, single), Russell Fry (double), Charlie Heese, Chris Heese, Vinnie Calabrace, Landon Miney, Ben Hantz (single), Pirates; Aiden Upole, Joseph Razza, Braden Nelson, Leland Wiedeburg, Mason Hrubes, Sam Rafferty (single), Red Sox; WP — Calabrace (SO-0, W-0), Chris Heese (SO-0, W-2), Williams (SO-2, W-1), Fry (SO-2, W-0), LP — Davin Barger (SO-1, W-4), Upole (SO-2, W-0), Hrubes (SO-1, W-3), Razza (SO-1, W-2); Pirates 4-0, 17-2, Red Sox, 2-2, 8-11; Pirates win Latrobe Little League championship.
Semifinals
Pirates 7, Phillies 3. Leading hitters — Ramone Williams (triple, single), Pirates; Will Austraw, Cash Achhammer, Joey Crimboli, Sam Hochard (single), Phillies; WP — Williams (SO-3, W-3), Vinny Calabrace (SO-2, W-1), Russell Fry (SO-3, W-3), Chris Heese (SO-1, W-0), LP — Noah Dixon (SO-3, W-3), Sam Hochard (SO-4, W-3), Pickle Burket (SO-1, W-3); Phillies 1-2, 12-6
Red Sox 5, Rockies 1. Leading hitters — Leland Wiedeburg (triple, single), Davin Barger (double, single), Mason Hrubes (three singles), Joseph Razza (two singles), Noah Skoloda, Aiden Upole (single), Red Sox; Tommy Snyder (double, single), Donovan Carroll (two singles), Dean Giglio, Joe Bearer, Nico Dominick, Austin Slezak (single), Rockies; WP — Hrubes (SO-0, W-0), Barger (SO-2, W-0), Razza (SO-3, W-1), LP — Carroll (SO-2, W-0), Luke Bulebosh (SO-2, W-0), Snyder (SO-2, W-0), Slezak (SO-1, W-0); Red Sox, 2-1, 8-11, Rockies 2-1, 13-5.
Pool Play
Playoffs
Red Sox 4, Tigers 1. Leading hitters — Evan Springob (triple), Aiden Upole (double, single), Joseph Razza (double), Sam Rafferty (two singles), Mason Hrubes, Leland Wiedeburg, Braden Nelson (single), Red Sox; Evan Ulewicz (two singles), Tigers; WP — Davin Barger (SO-1, W-2), Aiden Upole (SO-3, W-0), Joseph Razza (SO-6, W-0), LP — Brady McIlnay (SO-2, W-0), Jeremy Lazarchik (SO-4, W-0), Ulewicz (SO-1, W-0); Red Sox 1-1, 7-10, Tigers 0-2, 2-15.
Rockies 9, Yankees 2. Leading hitters — Luke Bulebosh (double), Donovan Carroll, Dean Giglio, Kalvin Clayton, Nico Dominick, Austin Slezak, Joe Bearer (single), Rockies; Gavin Moore (two singles), Killian Cravener, Owen Waleski (single), Yankees; WP — Carroll (SO-0, W-0), Dominick (SO-0, W-2), Snyder (SO-1, W-0), Giglio (SO-3, W-0), Slezak (SO-4, W-0), LP — Moore (SO-2, W-11), Bryson Gesslar (SO-0, W-2), Josh Short (SO-0, W-0); Rockies 2-0, 13-4, Yankees 0-2, 2-15.
LCC Member-Member resultsRob Slavonia and Bob Roth captured the 2020 Hilty-Sweeney Member-Member event held this past weekend at Latrobe Country Club.
Slavonia and Roth took the event with a 125. The team of Steve Limani and Jamie McTiernan placed second, ending three strokes back with a 128. Bryan DiLucente and Tim Graham placed third with a 129, while Rob Rogers and Art Hoopes took fourth, one stroke back at 130. Ernie Thrasher and Dr. Pete Hutchinson came in fifth, while Charlie Breitsman and Scott Avolio took sixth, both with a 132.
The event was a one best ball net of the twosome.
