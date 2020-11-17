Latrobe-GLSD hoops tryoutsLatrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation will host tryouts for girls’ travel basketball, grades 4 through 8.
Tryouts will take place Monday at Latrobe Elementary School. For grades 4-6, tryouts begin at 7 p.m. and grades 7-8, they run from 7:15-8:15 p.m.
Contact trey@latroberecreation.org or 724-537-4331 for additional information.
New DAMS basketball gameDerry Area will host Mount Pleasant Area in an upcoming middle school girls basketball game.
The game is set for 4 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
