Legion season set to beginThe American Legion District 31 baseball season is slated to begin today with five games on the schedule.
Latrobe Legion is scheduled to visit Young Township, 6 p.m. today. Mount Pleasant is also slated to visit Yough, while Murrysville is also scheduled to travel to Kiski Valley. Both games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Two games, including Latrobe’s road contest at Hempfield East, were postponed on Tuesday because of the WPIAL playoffs.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 8, Rockies 0. Leading hitters — Clayton Burket (triple, single), Anderson Varchetti (double), Joey Crimboli (three singles). Chase Burket (two singles), Brody Schober (single), Phillies; WP — Crimboli (SO-10, W-6), Nick Bauer (SO-5, W-0), LP — Austin Slezak (SO-8, W-3), Bryson Gessler (SO-0, W-0); Phillies 2-0, Rockies 0-2.
