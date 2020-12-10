GL bowling wins season openerThe Greater Latrobe boys and girls bowling teams opened its respective seasons with 5-0 victories against Greensburg Central Catholic during WPIBL Southeast Conference action at Hillview Lanes on Wednesday.
Anchor James Gatto led the Greater Latrobe boys with a 631 series followed by Alex Brubaker at 608. Matt Martinosky contributed a 582 series, while Justin Taylor followed at 540. Luke Jellison and Robbie Phillips each chipped in 162 games in the second and third matches.
Kaylee Zuzak led the Greater Latrobe girls with a 427 series, followed by McKennah Stynchula, who rolled a 380. Ayden Leone chipped in with a 371, followed by Sydney Batsa, turning in a 344 series. Hannah DeStefano finished with a 288 for the Lady Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe will meet Greensburg Salem 2 p.m. today at Lincoln Lanes in another league matchup. The game is closed to the public because of WPIBL coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Area schedule changeThe Derry Area boys basketball team will be in action next week.
The Trojans will host Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Derry Area. The game was previously canceled.
