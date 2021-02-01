Little ‘Cats complete mat seasonThe Greater Latrobe junior high wrestling team completed its shortened season at Mat Madness in Monroeville. Greater Latrobe, as a team, finished fourth, as seven wrestlers placed.
Leo Joseph and Luke Willochell captured the top spot, while Braden Broson finished second. Austin Kuhns took fourth and Marco Scarton fifth. Andrew Ibrham and Justin Newman both finished sixth.
Greater Latrobe finished 3-1 in dual meet competition, defeating Hempfield Area, 58-24.
Area schedule changesThere were several area schedule changes in local athletics.
Derry Area’s girls’ basketball game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start tonight against Freeport Area. The Lady Trojans are slated to travel to Freeport Area in a game that was originally scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. The junior varsity game was canceled. Additionally, that game is scheduled to take place at the Freeport Area Junior High, as opposed to the high school building.
Tuesday’s game between the Derry Area boys’ basketball team and host Freeport Area is also scheduled to take place at the junior high school, 7:30 p.m., as opposed to the senior high.
Little Trojans edge YoughThe Derry Area seventh-grade boys basketball team narrowly edged Yough, 20-18, on Friday.
Cason Long led the Little Trojans with six points. Billy Stockett-Harter and Izak Lenhart contributed five points each. Dawson Chamberlain chipped in seven rebounds.
The Little Trojans improved to 3-3 overall.
Derry Area hosts East Allegheny at 3:45 p.m. today.
