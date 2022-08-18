Boys golf
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team lost to Derry Area Wednesday in a sudden death playoff. Both teams were tied at 208 at the end of regulation play.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Boys golf
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team lost to Derry Area Wednesday in a sudden death playoff. Both teams were tied at 208 at the end of regulation play.
Derry won the match on the first hole of sudden death.
With the loss, Ligonier Valley is now 0-1 in sectional play and Derry moves to 2-0. The Rams are back in action today as it travels to Mt. Odin Golf Course to take on Greensburg Central Catholic.
Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert 39, Tyler Jones 41, Luke Lentz 41, Brody McIntosh 43, Gavin McMullen 44.
Derry Area: Hunter Jurica 36, Ashton Beighley 36, Antonio Hauser 41, Hayden Smolleck 46, Owen Hammers 49.
Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers Palko’s rolled past C&M for an 8-4 Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers league win on Tuesday.
While the game was knotted at 1-all after one inning, Palko’s blew up the game in the second inning scoring two runs. Palko’s furthered its lead in the third inning as it tallied five more runs to go up 8-3 after three innings.
C&M scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the rally fizzled out as Palko’s got the victory.
Bob Harr, Dave McNichol and Dave Vezendy each had a double for Palko’s, while Rege Sofranko led C&M with a double.
Shop N Save 9, Domination Sports 2
Shop N Save went up early and never lost its lead as it downed Domination Sports 9-2 Sunday.
Sam Calabrace, Bob Thompson and Doug Bailey led Shop N Save with a double apiece.
Pit Stop 6, Dino’s 3
Pit Stop posted four runs in the top of the first to take a lead it would not lose in its 6-3 victory over Dino’s on Saturday.
Todd Laughlin led Pit Stop with a home run and a double, while teammate Bob Yasofsky added a double. Bobby Joe hit a double for Dino’s.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.