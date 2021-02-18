There were several changes to the area athletic event schedule, including two occasions where local teams are set to square off against one another next week.
The Greater Latrobe boys basketball team is scheduled to host Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an exhibition game. Greater Latrobe is 6-3 in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 play and 6-5 overall, while Ligonier Valley is 3-4 in WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 action and 3-7 overall.
The Derry Area girls basketball team is also scheduled to host Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m. Tuesday in an exhibition game. Derry Area is 1-9 in WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 play and overall, while Ligonier Valley is 0-9 in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 play and 0-10 overall.
Additionally, the Derry Area girls are scheduled to travel to Jeannette, 6 p.m. Friday. The Lady Jayhawks are 0-6 in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 4 play and 0-15 overall. The Lady Trojans are also set to travel to Valley, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 for a section game. Derry Area scored its lone win of the season, 54-16, at home against Valley (0-4, 1-5) on Jan. 21.
Also, the Derry Area boys basketball team had an upcoming WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game postponed against Knoch. The Trojans (4-3, 4-5) were scheduled to travel to Knoch, 7:30 p.m. Friday in a section contest. Derry Area defeated Knoch, 64-61, at home on Jan. 29. The Knights are 4-4 in section play and 5-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.