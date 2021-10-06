Rec hoops leagues availableThere are several basketball leagues available within the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation Department.
To register online, visit www.latroberecreation.org. For additional questions, contact the department at 724-537-4331.
A girls’ basketball league is for kids in third, fourth and fifth grade. The league offers an opportunity to learn how to play the game in a re-affirming atmosphere, as players will have the opportunity to attend a skills session with Greater Latrobe girls’ varsity coach Mark Burkardt and his staff. There will be drills, skills and games on Wednesday’s (6:15-7:15-8:15 p.m.) and Saturday’s (9-10-11 a.m.) with a varying schedule. The dates will be from Oct. 27 to Jan. 5 on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s with no class on Nov. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 at Latrobe Elementary School. Volunteer coaches are needed and the fee is $55/65, which includes a team shirt. Participants should register by Oct. 21.
The Little Hoopsters basketball program is for kindergarten boys and girls. The class uses smaller balls and lower hoops with a mix of skills, practice and mini games. Dates are Oct. 18 through Nov. 22 on Monday’s from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at Latrobe Elementary School. The $30/$45 fee includes a shirt.
The Bantam Basketball program is for first and second-grade boys and girls. The classes uses smaller basketballs and a lower hoop to learn the basics of the game. It’s a mix of skills, practice and mini-games to develop hand-eye coordination. The class runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 22 from 6:50 to 7:50 p.m. at Latrobe Elementary School. The $45/$55 fee includes a t-shirt.
Little Wildcats face Hempfield Area in swimmingThe Greater Latrobe junior high swim team faced Hempfield Area during a recent meet. First-place finishers are as follow:
GIRLS
M. Maiers (100 breast, 200 free), H. Carasia (50 butterfly, 100 individual medley), Julia Zhu (50 back)
BOYS
Charlie Thomson (100 individual medley, 100 free), C. Heese (50 butterfly, 100 breast)
RELAYS
200 medley (M. Balko, M. Maiers, H. Carasia, I. Hough), 200 free (H. Carasia, M. Balko, I. Hough, M. Maiers), 200 free (C. Thomson, Noah Smith, Andrew Cheung, C. Heese)
