DAMF, Latrobe meet on gridironGreater Latrobe and the Derry Area Midget Football teams played exhibition games this past weekend.
Latrobe edged out the Derry Wolfpack, 13-12, while the Derry Lobos scored a 14-12 victory. Latrobe also beat the Derry Pups, 36-28.
Logan Irvin scored the two Derry touchdowns for the Wolfpack. Cael Brown scored twice in the Lobos’ victory, while Wade Huss added two extra points. Hayden Horwat had an interception and Slade Horwat came up with a sack. Adam Brewwer scored twice for the Derry Pups and Colt Lukon added a pair of scores and two extra points in the same game.
Greater Latrobe individual results and statistics were not available as of Tuesday’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.