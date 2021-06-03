Derry falls to Yough; UT postponedDerry Legion lost against Yough, 12-0, during an American Legion District 31 baseball game played Wednesday at Sutersville Ball Field. No additional information was submitted to the Bulletin.
Also on Wednesday, Unity Township was scheduled to face Young Township at Bertolino Field, but the game was postponed. The make-up date is currently scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday, June 19.
Derry is 0-2 overall, following its defeat against Yough on Wednesday. The Eagles lost their season-opener against Unity Township, 6-0, on Monday. Yough improved to 3-0 overall.
Unity Township (1-0) is scheduled to host Hempfield East, 1 p.m. Sunday at Whitney Field. Latrobe Legion is currently 0-2 in league play and overall. The Jethawks have been idle for the last week after the weekend legion tournament at Rosa-Oglietti Park was rained out. They’re scheduled to play again, 1 p.m. Saturday in a doubleheader against Mount Pleasant at Legion-Keener Field.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 18, Red Sox 3. Leading hitters — Vinny Calabrace (double, two singles), Ben Hantz, Charlie Heese, Jaxon Markrevski (two singles), Fletcher Wnek, Ben Slagle, Max Kurek, Landon Miney, Bryce Shuey (single), Pirates; Kalvin Clayton (two singles), Zander Komperda (single), Red Sox; WP — Slagle (SO-0, W-6), Heese (SO-7, W-1), Mason Mastowski (SO-1, W-1), LP — Evan Springob (SO-1, W-3), Drew Blossey (SO-3, W-4), Will Showalter (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 2-1, Red Sox 1-3.
