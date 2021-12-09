GLAC wins league meetThe Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent Chestnut Ridge League swim meet against Belle Vernon. First-place finishers include:
BOYS
15-18: Charlie Cratty (100 free, 200 individual medley), Colin Spehar (100 butterfly)
13-14: Carl Schaefer (50 free), Patrick Cratty (100 butterfly, 100 free, 200 individual medley), Charlie Thomson (100 breast, 100 back)
11-12: Matthew Lewis (50 butterfly)
9-10: Andrew Frederick (50 butterfly, 100 individual medley), Lucas Demine (100 free), Luke Abegglen (50 back)
8-under: Jeremiah Hartland (25, 50 free), Noah Bish (25 butterfly, 25 back), Isaac Bender (25 breast)
GIRLS
15-18: Riley Reese (200 individual medley)
13-14: Destini Homan (50 free), Ella Van Norman (100 breast, 200 individual medley)
11-12: Maggie Maiers (50 butterfly, 50 back, 100 individual medley), Isabelle Hough (100 free), Beth Cratty (50 breast)
9-10: Maddie Derk (50 free)
8-under: Elizabeth Bish (25 free), Cathleen Cratty (25 butterfly, 25 breast, 100 individual medley)
RELAYS
8-under: 200 free (J. Hartland, N. Bish, Gabriella Frederick, C. Cratty)
11-12: 200 medley (I. Hough, B. Cratty, M. Maiers, Kenly Lynn); 200 free (I. Hough, Kenly Lynn, B. Cratty, M. Maiers)
13-18: 200 medley (C. Spehar, P. Cratty, Charlie Thomson, C. Cratty); 200 free (P. Cratty, C. Spehar, C. Thomson, C. Cratty)
WCCC offers hitting clinicWestmoreland County Community College will hold a holiday hitting clinic Dec. 28-29 from 9-11 a.m. at the Youngwood Campus gymnasium.
The clinic is designated for kids ages 7 through 12. It offers young athletes the opportunity to learn new baseball skills that will focus on the fundamentals of hitting, including bat selection, grip, stance, stride, balance and basic swing path mechanics.
Multiple drills will teach and reinforce these skills, which will be tested through various hitting competitions.
The holiday hitting clinic is under the direction of Mike Draghi, the school’s head baseball coach. WCCC baseball players will assist with instruction.
Participants should bring a bat, batting helmet and gloves, tennis shoes and a water bottle. Cost for the clinic is $55. To register, call 724-925-4204 and give the code PHSX 8012-01.
For additional information, contact Draghi at 724-454-2802.
