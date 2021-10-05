Visconti works MLB playoffsA Latrobe native is going to the Major League Baseball playoffs.
Jansen Visconti, a professional baseball umpire from Latrobe, earned a post-season assignment with Major League Baseball. Visconti will be along the right-field line, as he works the American League Wild Card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
The Wendelstedt Umpire School announced in 2020 that Visconti earned a full-time Major League baseball contract. Visconti, who wears No. 52, graduated from the Wendelstedt Umpire School in 2010.
Visconti, the son of Sandi and Mark, made his MLB debut in April 2018 during a doubleheader between Kansas City and Toronto in Toronto.
JV Wildcats beat GatewayGreater Latrobe’s junior varsity football team recently scored a 16-8 victory against Gateway.
Riley Smith threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Alex Tatsch, and Ja’Tawn Williams had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown. Smith added a pair of conversion passes to Tyler Bauer and Ben Stratton, as Greater Latrobe improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in section play.
Brady Prohovic, Vince Gaskey and Aiden Butina all registered interceptions, while Declan Murphy forced a fumble and Jack Drnjevich recovered another. Drnjevich also blocked a punt and had a recovery.
DAMF faces Mount PleasantThe Derry Area Midget Football (DAMF) teams traveled to face Mount Pleasant. The Pack picked up a 38-0 victory, while the Lobos scored a 43-6 win. The Pups suffered a 42-0 setback.
Will McNeal scored three touchdowns for the Pack, while Logan Irvin scored twice and Travis Tucholski also reached the end zone. McNeal and Dylan Bateman had extra points. Mickey McNeal picked off two passes and Ty Blasko recovered a fumble.
Cael Brown and Wade Huss scored twice for the Lobos, while Dane Marts, Caleb Johnston and Hayden Horwat also had touchdowns. Hines Kromel had an extra point, while Hayden and Slade Horwat picked up sacks.
Bentley DeMase had a sack for the Pups, while J.J. Asbee and Corbin Horner recovered fumbles. Horner caught a pass, while Adam Brewer, Colt Lukon and Horner enjoyed big runs.
The final home game is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Greensburg Salem. The team will also honor the players who will graduate out of the program.
Bowman advances in ICL playoffsBowman Land Surveying advanced to the semifinals of the Indiana County Over 40 league playoffs with a 6-5 victory against George’s Pro Shop.
Bowman’s led 1-0 after two innings on a single by Scott Bowman, who drove in Terry Noble. George’s scored five runs in the top of the third on four straight hits and two errors. But Bowman’s picked up another run in the third and three in the fifth to tie the game. Charles Waller delivered the big hit with a two-run single to even the score.
Anthony Sottile came through in the sixth with a RBI single to knock in the winning run. Sottile had two hits. Waller went 3-for-3 with three RBI. Craig Ardelean added two hits for George’s.
Bowman will host Arbor Pros, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Fenton sets career bestFormer Greater Latrobe standout Emma Fenton dished out a career-best 51 assists, but the St. Francis University women’s volleyball team suffered a 3-1 setback against Central Connecticut State.
Fenton established her record with 51 assists, while also adding a kill and an ace offensively. Defensively, Fenton added four digs and a block.
St. Francis is back in action, 6 p.m. Saturday against Fairleigh Dickinson at home.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 2
LATE MODEL — Kyle Hardy, Daryl Charlier, Joe Martin, Eddie Carrier Jr., Jeremy Wonderling, Jake Gunn, Bud Watson, Garret Paugh, Logan Zarin, Levi Crowl.
LATE MODEL — Philip Bubeck, Zachary Kane, Tom Klein, Zach Gunn, Rob Coffaro, Kassidy Kamicker, Nick Love, Dave Gobel, Noah Brunell, Zach Crawford.
PRO STOCK — Noah Brunell, Chris Schneider, Brian Huchko, Nick Kocuba, A.J. Poljak, Jeff Broniszewski, Brett McDonald, Tanya Charlier, Zack Stehle.
HOBBY STOCK — Frank Magill, Stephen Shelpman, Gary Koteles, Cody Koteles, Chloie Jones, Jonathan Koteles, Jacob Wiser, Joe Anthony, Marc Corio, Lonnie Lamb.
FOUR CYLINDER — Bill Tennant, Hemi Kineston, Bob Quigg, Kyle Janas, Derek Quigley, Eric Reynolds, Robert Dolan, Craig Rudolph.
YOUNG GUNS — Emmerson Laboon, Travis Clark, Tyler Hollister, Gavin Kokolis, Zoey Knight.
