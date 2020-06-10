Hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links
Josh Chismar, of Latrobe, recorded a hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links on Tuesday.
Chismar used a nine iron to land his ace on the 149-yard 15th hole. Ned Pennavaria and Donnie Nolan were witnesses to the hole-in-one.
