Little Wildcats in XC actionThe Greater Latrobe junior high cross-country team met Plum and Gateway at Larry Mills Park.
On the girls’ end, Gateway did not have enough runners to complete its roster, but Greater Latrobe defeated Plum, 24-31. On the boys’ end, Gateway didn’t have enough runners to complete its roster, but the Wildcats fell to Plum, 21-36.
The top eight finishers for the Little Lady Wildcats were Kennedy Sieman (second), Mimi Fridg (third), Samantha Yoders (fifth) and Anna Kozuch (ninth) and Cecelia Morris in 10th, as five runners were in the top 10. Olivia Rasefske was in 12th, Keegan Shirley in 17th and Leah Olsen 18th out of 18 runners.
Charlie Heese led the Greater Latrobe junior high boys with a second-place effort, while Colton Goodlin took sixth and Quinn Matro in seventh. Mick Mlay placed 11th, Colin Ecker came in 12th, Josh Sterrett captured 18th and Korbyn Baum took 21st out of 21 runners.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 4 p.m. Wednesday at Kiski Area.
GLJH soccer shut outThe Greater Latrobe middle school boys’ soccer team suffered a 5-0 defeat against Franklin Regional on Monday.
Horner stopped eight shots, as Greater Latrobe (4-2) lost its second straight.
The Little Wildcats are back in action at Penn-Trafford today.
Little Lady ‘Cats fall in soccerGreater Latrobe’s junior high girls’ soccer team lost, 2-1, against Franklin Regional on Monday at Latrobe Rotary Community Park.
Franklin Regional opened the scoring in the second half, but Mackenzie Kubistek tied the game on a great individual effort. It wasn’t enough, as Franklin Regional netted the game-winner later in the half.
Greater Latrobe (3-1-1) will face Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m. today at Rotary Park. The Little Lady Wildcats are also at home against Plum, 4 p.m. Thursday.
GCC’s Dewicki honored againWashington & Jefferson freshman Angelika Dewicki, a former Greensburg Central Catholic standout, earned her second straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Golf Rookie of the Week honor.
Dewicki tied for fourth in the 35-player field at the Thiel College Fall Invitational. The 18-hole event was played at Avalon at Buhl Park in Hermitage where she carded an 87.
Dewicki is back in action Saturday and Sunday at the Jeanne Kuhn Invitational, hosted by Allegheny College at the Country Club of Meadville.
Fenton helps SFU to winFormer Greater Latrobe standout Emma Fenton helped the St. Francis University women’s volleyball team to a 3-1 victory against Hampton University.
Fenton topped her career high in the match by distributing 16 assists, while also posting seven digs defensively.
St. Francis is back in action, 7 p.m. Friday against St. Francis Brooklyn during its NEC conference opener.
Pevarnik golfing at Bowling GreenFormer Greater Latrobe golf standout Brady Pevarnik is now at Bowling Green State University, playing NCAA Division I golf after transferring from the College of Charleston.
Pevarnik placed 48th individually (232), while his team took seventh overall at the Island Resort Intercollegiate. He turned in a 28th-place tie (219) at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational, and Pevarnik helped Bowling Green to a second-place showing — and a 19th-place tie, individually (214) — at the Earl Yestingmeister Invitational at Ball State.
