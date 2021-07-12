Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 5, Yankees 4. Leading hitters — Mason Mastowski (double), Ben Hantz, Charlie Heese, Landon Miney, Vinny Calabrace (single), Pirates; Will Austraw (two singles), Brody Schober, Chase Burket, Dylan Wissinger (single), Phillies; WP — Calabrace (SO-1, W-0), Heese (SO-7, W-0), LP — Nick Bauer (SO-2, W-0), Joe Crimboli (SO-7, W-4); Pirates 14-2, Phillies 10-4.
Tigers 12, Rockies 10. Leading hitters — Zach Skoloda (double), Joel Williams, Sam Rafferty (two singles), Evan Ulewicz, Charlie Little, Evan Burger, Ryan Bartholomew (single), Tigers; Joe Bearer (two singles), Nico Dominick, Austin Slezak, Nolan Dominick, Bryson Gessler, Tony Perla (single), Rockies; WP — Williams (SO-6, W-3), Ulewicz (SO-0, W-4), Skoloda (SO-0, W-0), LP — Gessler (SO-3, W-1), Slezak (SO-3, W-0), Ni Dominick (SO-1, W-2), Tommy Snyder (SO-6, W-2); Tigers 6-10, Rockies 7-9.
Rockies 17, Red Sox 6. Leading hitters — Tommy Snyder (triple), Austin Slezak (double, two singles), Mayson Perla (three singles), Benny Ament (two singles), Joe Bearer, Nolan Dominick, Luke Ament (single), Rockies; J.R. Smail (triple), Drew Blossey (two singles), Braydon Walters (two singles), Kalvin Clayton, Seth Spillar, Zander Komperda, Alex Orr, Bion Milko (single), Red Sox; WP — Gessler (SO-4, W-1), Slezak (SO-5, W-3), LP — Clayton (SO-2, W-6), Smail (SO-3, W-5), Blossey (SO-1, W-4), Walters (SO-1, W-3); Rockies 8-9, Red Sox 4-11.
Auto RacingDog Hollow Speedway
Friday, July 9
LATE MODELS — Chad McClellan, Colton Flinner, Michael Lake, Dave Blazavich, John Wayne Weaver, Billy Eash, Del Rougeux, Mike Laughard, Ryan Christoff.
LATE MODELS — Joe Martin, Michael Duritsky, Joe Moyer, Noah Brunell, Greg Carrico, Ben Scott, Mark Rend, Tim Snare.
SPRINTS — Justin Clark, Derek Hauck, Steve Kenawell Jr., Rob Felix, Ryan Lynn, Dylan Schatzer, Stephen Cousins, Greg Dobrosky, Jim Morris, Roger Irvine.
FOUR CYLINDERS — Mike Phillipson, Cody Young, Rob Williams, Tyler Laughard, Ray Dallape, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Tim Baker, Mike Sinclair, Cruz Daughenbaugh, Todd Davis.
STOCK CARS — Jeremy Zufall, Bob Torquato.
