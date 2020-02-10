DA third in wrestling tourney

The Derry Area wrestling team placed third at the Jenkins Duals at Penn State-Fayette on Saturday.

The Trojans defeated Taylor Allderdice, 48-22, and South Allegheny, 45-18. But they fell against South Fayette, 48-21, and Pine-Richland, 51-27.

Tyler Cymmerman and Brayden Mickinac enjoyed strong outings, both with a 4-0 record. Colton McCallen, Nick Reeping and Eric Catone finished the tournament with 3-1 records.

DA’s Perrys place in indoor meet

Derry Area sisters Tara and Leah Perry both competed at the recent Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor track and field meet at Edinboro University on Saturday.

Leah Perry set a personal indoor best of 1:07.22 in the 400 and an all-time personal record of :10.85 in the 60 hurdles. She scored a 19th-place effort in the high jump with a 4-7.

Tara Perry ended sixth in the high jump (4-11) and top 10 in both the 60 hurdles and triple jump. Tara Perry was 10th in the 60 hurdles (:10.33) and triple jump with a 32-6 1/2.

GLAC wins league meet

Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent Chestnut Ridge Swim League meet against Somerset Area

First-place finishers for GLAC included:

BOYS

15-18: Brendan Bugala (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Gabe Golden (200 individual medley). 13-14: Dominic Piper (100 backstroke, 100 fly, 200 IM). 11-12: Chris Heese (50 back), Charlie Thomson (50 breast, 100 IM, 100 free). 9-10: Phillip Marinchak (50 free, 50 back, 100 IM). 8-under: Blake Lucas (25 back), Lucas Demine (25 breast).

GIRLS

15-18: Andrea Hoffman (100 back, 100 breast), Annie Muller (100 butterfly, 200 IM). 13-14: Addison Bush (100 breast), McKayla Golden (50 free, 100 back), LiLi Maxwell (200 IM), Riley Reese (100 free), Bryn Vogelsang (100 butterfly, 200 free). 11-12: Madi Balko (50 fly, 50 back), Hannah Carasia (50 breast, 100 free, 100 IM), Isabelle Hough (50 free). 9-10: Annie Riggs (50 free). 8-under: Anna Szwerc (100 IM), Sasha Van Norman (25 fly).

RELAYS

8-under: 100 medley relay (A. Szerc, Ella Balko, B. Lucas, S. Van Norman). 9-10: 200 medley relay (Alexis White, Karter Kubistek, A. Riggs, P. Marinchak). 11-12: 200 medley relay (I. Hough, H. Carasia, C. Thomson, Avery Jones). 13-18: 200 medley relay (B. Bugala, B. Vogelsang, A. Mullen, A. Hoffman), 200 free relay (B. Bugala, A. Hofman, M. Golden, D. Piper).

