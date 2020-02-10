DA third in wrestling tourney
The Derry Area wrestling team placed third at the Jenkins Duals at Penn State-Fayette on Saturday.
The Trojans defeated Taylor Allderdice, 48-22, and South Allegheny, 45-18. But they fell against South Fayette, 48-21, and Pine-Richland, 51-27.
Tyler Cymmerman and Brayden Mickinac enjoyed strong outings, both with a 4-0 record. Colton McCallen, Nick Reeping and Eric Catone finished the tournament with 3-1 records.
DA’s Perrys place in indoor meet
Derry Area sisters Tara and Leah Perry both competed at the recent Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor track and field meet at Edinboro University on Saturday.
Leah Perry set a personal indoor best of 1:07.22 in the 400 and an all-time personal record of :10.85 in the 60 hurdles. She scored a 19th-place effort in the high jump with a 4-7.
Tara Perry ended sixth in the high jump (4-11) and top 10 in both the 60 hurdles and triple jump. Tara Perry was 10th in the 60 hurdles (:10.33) and triple jump with a 32-6 1/2.
GLAC wins league meet
Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent Chestnut Ridge Swim League meet against Somerset Area
First-place finishers for GLAC included:
BOYS
