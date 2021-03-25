L-DA Teener schedule announcedThe Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League schedule was announced on Wednesday.
The league is scheduled to begin on the weekend of Saturday and Sunday April 10 and 11.
F.O. Eagles and Cooperstown Vets are scheduled to kick off the season, 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Heat Siphon and Nakles square off at 4 p.m. and VFW and Frontier Club take part in the 7 p.m. nightcap. Bardine’s and St. Anthony face one another, 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, while St. Joe’s Club and Derry Ukes are in the 4 p.m. game.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 11 with a wild card game and best-of-three sets starting the next day. The Latrobe-Derry Area championship series is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 16 with the last possible season date currently set for Sunday, July 18.
The annual legion tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday May 29 and 30 at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Hole in one at Latrobe ElksTalon Kriebel recorded a hole-in-one at Latrobe Elks Golf Course on Wednesday.
Kriebel, of Forbes Road, landed his ace on the 222-yard No. 7 hole with a four-iron. Kriebel’s first hole-in-one was witnessed by Zack Hafer.
PAC honors All-Conference teamsSt. Vincent College senior guard Carlee Kilgus was recognized as the PAC Defensive Player of the Year, while 11th-year head coach Jimmy Petruska was honored as the league’s Coach of the Year. Senior guard Jenna Lafko was also named the league’s Most Outstanding Player.
Lafko, Kilgus and Ella Marconi were all named to the PAC All-Tournament team. Lafko and Kilgus were named First Team All-PAC, while Marconi was a Second Team pick and Katie Cramer an Honorable Mention.
Kilgus is SVC’s first-ever defensive player of the year award winner. Her 31 minutes per game average ranked sixth in the league, while her two steals per game ended ninth. She also averaged 11.8 points per game, ranked second in the PAC in assists and third in field goal percentage.
Kilgus earned a spot on the PAC All-Tournament Team and proved to be a key piece of the SVC defense that limited the opposition to a .329 field goal percentage and 60 points per game average this season.
It’s the second time Petruska was named the league’s coach of the year. SVC claimed its second PAC title with a 65-61 victory against Washington & Jefferson last weekend. Petruska collected his 200th career victory on March 15.
On the men’s side, SVC’s Shemar Bennett was named Second Team All-PAC, while Walter Bonds made the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
PAC announces site for track championshipsThe Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced that this year’s PAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The two-day championship event, hosted by Bethany College, is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, April 29 and 30.
SVC’s track team includes local standouts Zach Baum (Derry Area), Collin Wilson (Greater Latrobe) and Sydney Green, also of Greater Latrobe.
