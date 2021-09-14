Huss, Dewicki recognized by PAC
A pair of former local standouts earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) honors this past week.
Former Derry Area standout Justin Huss was named PAC Special Teams Player of the Week with the Washington & Jefferson football team, while former Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf standout Angela Dewicki was named PAC Women’s Golf Rookie of the Week.
Huss returned a first-quarter kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown in W&J’s 62-14 win at Thiel. It was the first collegiate touchdown for Huss, who also caught five passes for 65 yards and contributed a run for 15 yards.
Dewicki, a freshman at Washington & Jefferson, made a strong collegiate debut, as the newcomer finished in a fifth-place tie in the 62-player field at the Grove City College Invitational. Dewicki carded an 89 in her first collegiate match to lead W&J.
JV Wildcats blank KA in football
The Greater Latrobe junior varsity football team shut out Kiski Area, 14-0, this past weekend. Quarterback John Wetzel scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown, while running back Alex Tatsch got in from five yards out. Receiver Tyler Bauer caught a two-point conversion from Wetzel, as the JV Wildcats improved to 2-1. Wetzel, who also plays strong safety, recovered a fumble, while linebacker Ben Stratton came away with three sacks.
Little Wildcats edge CA in soccer
Greater Latrobe’s junior high boys’ soccer team stayed perfect with a 2-1 home victory against Connellsville Area.
Greater Latrobe’s John Massaro netted the game’s first goal, scoring high on a pass from Jacob Stephenson. Connellsville Area tied the game in the second half, but keeper Tyler Webster kept the game even, 1-1.
Cam Mikulsky received a through ball from Massaro and beat the Connellsville Area keeper for the game-winning goal.
Greater Latrobe will face Kiski Area, 4 p.m. Wednesday at Rotary Park.
Little Lady ‘Cats win in soccer
The Greater Latrobe junior high girls’ soccer team picked up a 4-2 victory at Connellsville Area.
Alexa Yurko scored the first two goals, while Annalyse Bauer found the back of the net on a corner kick to make it 3-0 entering halftime. Emerson Shine scored in the second half to close out the win.
Greater Latrobe (2-0-1) will travel to Kiski Area, 4 p.m. Wednesday.
DAMS falls to EA in soccer
The Derry Area boys’ middle school soccer team suffered a 7-3 defeat against East Allegheny on Monday. Liam McMahen led the Little Trojans with two goals, while Brennan Borbonus also found the back of the net.
Derry Area is back in action, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday against Greensburg Central Catholic at home.
