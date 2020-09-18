Trojans start 0-2 in soccerThe Derry Area boys soccer team opened the season 0-2 in section play. Derry Area lost against Burrell, 8-0, and then 6-0 versus Ligonier Valley, both in WPIAL Section 2-AA play.
Burrell scored six goals in the first half and tacked on two more in the second. Chance White was in goal for the Trojans.
Keeper Zack Kramer kept it close against Ligonier Valley, as the Rams led 3-0 at the break with several key saves. But Ligonier Valley pulled away with three more second-half goals for the win. In the junior varsity game, Alex Lupyan scored for Derry Area, while Anthony Lang added several stops in goal. DA is back in action Tuesday at Deer Lakes.
Little ‘Cats blank Penn HillsThe Greater Latrobe junior high boys’ soccer team recorded its fourth straight road victory and third consecutive shutout with a 6-0 victory against Penn Hills on Thursday.
Cam Mikulsky led the Greater Latrobe attack with two goals, while Brandon Reno, Brady Kring, Ian DeCerb and Roman Agostoni also found the back of the net. DeCerb, Mitch Horner and Brock Polinsky provided assists. The Greater Latrobe defense denied an opponent an official shot on goal for the third straight game. Reece DiCasolo and Hayden Gilbert split time in goal.
Reno started the scoring, while Mikulsky extended the lead to 2-0 when he intercepted a pass and finished with a well-struck shot. Mikulsky found the back of the net again in the first half on a combination play with DeCerb, giving Greater Latrobe a 3-0 halftime lead.
Greater Latrobe intercepted a goal kick in the second half and Kring capitalized with the Little Wildcats’ fourth tally. DeCerb scored on a header from Horner’s corner kick, and Agostoni capped the scoring on a pass from Polinsky.
Little Lady ‘Cats rout PHEight different players scored, including six with a pair of goals, as the Greater Latrobe middle school girls’ soccer team routed Penn Hills, 14-0, on Thursday.
Bri Hoffer, Cali Dyche, Annalyse Bauer, Maddy Petruzzi, Robin Reilly and Ava Yurko all scored two goals for the Little Lady Wildcats. Peyton Ferraro and Lauren Bell also scored for Greater Latrobe.
Maddie Munshinski earned the shutout in goal for Greater Latrobe.
GS defeats DAMS soccerGreensburg Salem defeated the Derry Area middle school soccer team, 8-1, on Thursday.
Amelia Sobota scored the lone Derry Area goal, as Greensburg Salem led 5-1 at halftime. Orion Ridilla and Aiden Darazio played in goal for Derry Area.
A day earlier, Derry Area fell to Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-0, on the road.
Hole-in-one at Latrobe ElksKimberly Long, of Greensburg, recorded her first hole-in-one on Thursday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Long tallied her ace on the 165-yard 14th hole. Witnesses were Toni Nelson and Beverly Fensch.
DA soccer schedule change
There was a schedule change for an upcoming Derry Area boys soccer game. The Trojans’ recent home game, 10 a.m. Saturday against Valley was postponed. The Trojans are back in action, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Deer Lakes.
