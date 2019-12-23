DAMS drops two of three gamesThe Derry Area eighth-grade boys’ basketball team played three games last week.
Nate Papuga led Derry Area with 12 points in a 35-31 loss against Greensburg Central Catholic. Brady Angus scored eight points and Colin Bush six.
Papuga paced Derry Area with 12 points during a 39-31 loss against Greensburg Salem. Roman Fridley and Angus scored seven points apiece.
Angus led Derry Area with 10 points during a 30-16 win against Mount Pleasant. The Little Trojans outscored the Little Vikings, 11-0, in the fourth quarter. Papuga scored eight points and Fridley seven.
Derry Area faces Southmoreland at home Jan. 6 (3:45 p.m.).
Little ’Cats fall to ArmstrongArmstrong defeated the Greater Latrobe seventh-grade boy’s basketball team, 31-28, on Friday.
John Wetzel led the Little Wildcats (5-1, 7-2) with 12 points while Jack Drnjevich added 10.
