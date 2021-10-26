JV Wildcats beat Woodland HillsThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity football team beat Woodland Hills, 30-14, on Saturday.
John Wetzel led the way with a pair of touchdown runs from 10 yards and one yard out. Alex Tatsch had a 16-yard scoring run, while Brady Prohovic scored from four yards out.
Jace Banner and Declan Murphy had conversion runs, while Tyler Bauer caught a conversion from Wetzel. Braden Bronson also recovered a fumble, as Greater Latrobe improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in section play.
DAMF Lobos advanceThe Derry Area Midget Football (DAMF) Lobos are advancing, while the Pack’s season came to an end.
The Lobos beat Ringgold, 19-6, while McGuffey picked up a 6-0 win against the Pack.
Cael Brown, Wade Huss and Dane Marts scored touchdowns for the Lobos, while Hines Kromel had an extra point. The Lobos advance to the league’s final four, which takes place on Saturday.
Evan Monnich recovered a fumble for the Pack in defeat.
