Lady Rams fall to GCC in soccerGreensburg Central Catholic defeated the Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team, 12-0, during a WPIAL Class 1A, Section 1 game played on Wednesday.
The Lady Rams fell to 1-6 in the section and 1-10 overall. It’s Ligonier Valley’s third straight loss following an 8-0 win against Jeannette last week.
GCC held a 5-0 lead at the halftime break. Bella Palmer stood out in goal for the Lady Rams, while Megan Glista, Emmie Horner and Delaney Baird were strong defensively.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to play, 7 p.m. tonight against Riverview at Weller Field.
Little ‘Cats XC in WAADA meetThe Greater Latrobe junior high cross-country team recently ended its season during the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association (WAADA) Championship meet at White Oak Park. The Greater Latrobe junior high boys placed fifth as a team, while the girls took sixth overall.
Charlie Heese led the boys’ team with an eighth-place finish and a medal, while Colton Goodlin took 30th and Quinn Matro ended in 33rd. Daniel Sweeney came in 44th, Michael Mlay took 47th, Colin Ecker ended one spot back in 48th and Josh Sterrett captured 53rd out of 59 male runners.
Kennedy Sieman finished 25th to lead the girls. She was followed by Holly Crosco (42nd), Mimi Fridg (43rd), Samantha Yothers (44th), Anna Kozuch (47th), Olivia Rasefske (58th) and Cecelia Morris in 60th out of 74 female runners.
In the girls’ open race the top finishers for the Little Lady Wildcats were Keegan Shirley (22nd), Leah Olsen (29th) and Gia Petrazio in 31st out of 42 runners. Korbyn Baum was the top finisher for the junior high boys in the open race, taking 31st out of 41 runners.
GL’s Pevarnik posts top-25 scoreFormer Greater Latrobe golf standout Brady Pevarnik finished tied for 23rd overall during the recent Mountaineer Invitational at the Pete Dye course in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
Pevarnik, who now stars at Bowling Green State University, shot a 72 and a pair of 74s for a 220 total. Pevarnik was the low scorer for the team at Bowling Green State.
Greensburg native Mark Goetz, who is now at West Virginia University, won the tournament by four strokes with a 202 total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.