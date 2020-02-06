GL bowlers end regular season
The Greater Latrobe boys’ bowling team ended the regular season with a 7-0 loss against Hempfield Area at Hillview Lanes on Wednesday.
The Wildcats ended the regular season 8-2, finishing second in the Southeastern section, which was enough to earn a playoff spot in the team’s inaugural season in the WPIBL.
Alex Brubaker led the Greater Latrobe boys with a 583 series followed by James Gatto with a 553. Justin Taylor scored a 507 while Cole Pfeifer posted a 484. Matt Martinoski also contributed a 481 series for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe’s girls’ varsity team suffered a 7-0 defeat against Hempfield Area.
Kaylee Zuzak led the way with a 577 total followed by Bailey Noel, who totaled a 372. Ayden Leone also added a 349.
The Greater Latrobe boys will be in the WPIBL playoffs on Feb. 12 at Nesbit Lanes in Plum. The time and opponent will be determined once section play has been finalized.
Area schedule changes
The starting time for today’s Derry Area girls’ basketball team has been changed.
The Lady Trojans will host Valley in its WPIAL Section 3-AAA finale today at 7 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip.
Also, the Derry Area Middle School girls’ volleyball team will visit Penn Hills on Feb. 26 (4 p.m.). The match was previously scheduled to take place a day earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.