DAMS girls’ volleyball sweeps GSThe Derry Area Middle School girls’ volleyball team picked up a pair of wins against visiting Greensburg Salem on Monday.
The eighth-grade team dropped the second game, but won the first and final for the victory. Scores were 25-13, 20-25 and 15-8. The seventh-grade team swept GS with scores of 25-18 and 15-17.
Madison Repak led the DA eighth-graders with six kills. Gabbi Sisak tallied four, while Alayna Williams and Sophia Mazzoni each had two.
Regan Repak served a team-high nine aces, and Mazzoni managed four.
Rissa Loucks recorded two kills to lead the seventh-graders.
Francesca DePalma provided eight service aces, while Cassidy Dunlap contributed seven. Julia Mucci and Aubrey Boring each had three aces.
Derry Area hits the road against Hempfield Area, 4 p.m. Wednesday at Wendover Middle School.
