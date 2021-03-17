The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team will be in action tonight.
The top-seeded Bearcats host Westminster, 6 p.m. tonight at the Robert S. Carey Center during the semifinal round of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Tournament.
SVC defeated Waynesburg, 87-59, during a home quarterfinal-round game on Monday. It was also head coach Jimmy Petruska’s 200th career win. Four players were in double figures, led by Ella Marconi’s 20 points. Carlee Kilgus followed with 13 points, while Anna Betz totaled 12 points and Madison Weber contributed 11 points.
Westminster defeated Chatham, 69-65, to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal against St. Vincent. SVC defeated Westminster, 90-70, on March 6, and Chatham, 72-62, on Feb. 10.
