GL’s Biss men’s athlete of week
Former Greater Latrobe standout Jake Biss, now starring at Shippensburg University, was named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.
Biss averaged 17 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds per game as Shippensburg posted a pair of home victories. He shot 55 percent from three-point range, totaled 15 assists and committed just two turnovers in 66 minutes.
His signature performance came against Mansfield with his first double-double. Biss scored 17 points, equaled a career high with five three-pointers, set a new career high with 11 assists and did not commit a turnover in 29 minutes.
In a win against Millersville, Biss scored 17 points in addition to four assists and three rebounds. He has reached double figures in eight games this season.
DA falls in swimming
Despite strong efforts by the Derry Area boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving teams, Uniontown just had more man power.
Top performers for the Lady Trojans included Lauren Angus, Makenzie Eades, Ali Cowan and Ashley Baker.
On the boys’ side, Jake Buhite, Wes Buhite, Jakob Riggle and Cam Washburn led the way. Brandyn Findish hit his best times of the season on Tuesday.
Derry Area is home against Indiana Area on Thursday.
Freshmen Wildcats defeat Plum
The Greater Latrobe freshman boys’ basketball team edged out Plum, 35-34, on Tuesday.
Josh Havrilla led the Wildcats (2-1, 3-4) with 12 points while Tyler Mondock and Drew Kozuch each added eight. Connor Lakin chipped in with eight rebounds.
Greater Latrobe will meet Hempfield Area on Friday.
