LV, Union City to meetA common thread between Ligonier Valley and Union City softball is that when the two teams meet on Monday, both will be making their first-ever PIAA semifinals appearance.
District 10 runner-up Union City (22-1) reached the state semifinals with a 6-5 win against WPIAL champion Laurel in 10 innings on Thursday. Union City scored three runs in top of the tenth and held off Laurel for the victory. Sharpsville handed Union City its first and only loss, 1-0, to capture the District 10 title. One week later, Ligonier Valley edged Sharpsville, 3-2, to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Union City blanked District 9 winner Moniteau, 9-0, in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs before Thursday’s quarterfinal win versus Laurel. Union City has put up double-digit runs in 13 of 23 games this season — but hasn’t done so in its past four. The Lady Bears have produced 277 runs this season while surrendering 21. Both totals are nearly double those of Ligonier Valley, which has scored 145 runs while allowing just 10.
Derry Legion rained outDerry Legion was rained out for the second straight game.
The scheduled American Legion District 31 game between unbeaten Bushy Run and host Derry was postponed because of inclement weather on Thursday, and it will be made up at a later date.
Derry and Murrysville were rained out on Wednesday. Murrysville was slated to be the home team in that game, which was rained out in the third inning. It will also be replayed in its entirety at a later time and date.
Derry is 2-3 overall and in league play this season. Derry lost by three runs against Murrysville on Monday, but the Eagles scored an eight-run victory against Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
Derry is scheduled to meet Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m. Friday at Derry Area High School. The Eagles are slated for a home doubleheader against Young Township and Unity Township on Saturday. Derry is scheduled to play four games in the next four days. Unity Township is scheduled to host Kiski Valley, 6 p.m. Friday at Whitney Field and the Bulldogs are slated to visit Derry, 6 p.m. Saturday at Derry Area High School. Latrobe is scheduled to host West Hempfield, 6 p.m. Friday, and Kiski Valley, 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Legion-Keener Field.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Red Sox 10, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Drew Blossey (triple), Evan Springob (double, single), Vinny Razza (double), J.R. Smail, Brayden Walters (single), Red Sox; Evan Ulewicz, Charlie Little (double), Joel Williams, Zach Skoloda, Dawson Huber, Ryan Bartholomew, Damen Camarote (single), Tigers; WP — Springob (SO-3, W-1), Seth Spillar (SO-4, W-1), LP — Matthew Fernell (SO-2, W-0), Skoloda (SO-2, W-1).
Yankees 9, Rockies 7. Leading hitters — Sage Sevacko (triple), Max Dlugos (two doubles), Cam Ferri, Josh Short, Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Colin West, Austin Campbell (single), Yankees; Austin Slezak, Nolan Dominick, Logan McCullough (double), Tommy Snyder, Joe Bearer (single), Rockies; WP — Short (SO-10, W-3), Pescatore-Kubecki (SO-0, W-4), Brandon Pitts (SO-1, W-1), LP — Slezak (SO-4, W-1), Snyder (SO-7, W-2), Mayson Perla (SO-0, W-0); Yankees 4-2, Rockies 2-5.
