Little Wildcats sweep KA in meet
Greater Latrobe swept Kiski Area during a recent junior high track and field meet.
The girls defeated Kiski Area, 72-42, while the boys scored a 76-37 win. Greater Latrobe improved to 3-0, as the Little Wildcats have also swept Gateway and Plum this season.
Robin Reilly captured the 100 and 200, while Brylee Bodnar prevailed in the 100 hurdles and triple jump. Ava Yurko took the 400, while Jaycee Bodnar won the high jump and Kennedy King earned first-place in discus.
Yurko, Reilly, Jaycee and Brylee Bodnar competed in the 400 relay, while Ava Yurko, Gabbi Behie, Kyleigh Krisfalusi and Emerson Skatell ran in the 1600 relay.
Tim Myers won three events to lead the Greater Latrobe boys. He captured the 100 and 200, while also winning the high jump.
Declan Murphy took the 110 hurdles and discus. Alex Tatsch prevailed in the long jump, while Reece DiCasolo topped the shot put.
Austin Laidacker, Ramone Williams, Tatsch and Myers competed in the 400 relay.
The Little Wildcats host Norwin, 4 p.m. Monday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
