LV uses pins to upend Meyersdale
Ligonier Valley’s wrestling team used three pins Wednesday to topple host Meyerdale, 34-24, in an exhibition dual match.
Aiden Mulheren (120 pounds), Josh Harbert (132) and Ryan Harbert (138) recorded falls for the Rams, who improved to 4-4 overall.
Ligonier Valley also won a contested match at 172, as Jesse Turner earned a 13-0 major decision over Meyersdale’s Zachary Summy.
Colton Elliott (160) and Logan Mulheren (285) also earned forfeit victories, while no bouts were held at 106, 152 and 189 pounds.
The Rams’ three defeats in contested bouts came at 126 pounds (Meyersdale’s Trevor Donaldson pinned Ligonier Valley’s James Brown), 145 pounds (Maddox Keefer pinned Bruce Krieger) and 113 pounds (Samuel Deist pinned Tyler Smith).
Ligonier Valley is back on the mats Friday and Saturday at the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament at Bedford Area High School.
DA, GL crown junior high champs
Derry Area crowned two champs at the recent Westmoreland County Junior High tournament.
Mason Horwat (130 pounds) and Anthony Mucci (87) claimed titles for the Trojans, with Horwat pinning Franklin Regional’s Jude Gentile in the finals and Mucci earned a 10-3 decision over Hempfield Area’s Nate Caracciolo.
Greater Latrobe’s lone champion was Hunter Snyder, who logged a 6-2 decision over Derry Area’s Brady Brown at 145 pounds. The Wildcats’ Chase McIntyre also reached the finals at 155.
Franklin Regional earned the team title.
SVC volleyball swept on road
The St. Vincent College men’s volleyball team fell to host Juniata College in three sets, 3-0, in a non-conference matchup Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-14 and 25-18.
Matthew Minkin led the Bearcats with 12 kills, while Anthony Ditonto finished with four. Matthew Furrer had 13 assists, while Matthew Klasnic tallied seven digs. Ditonto, Kammerer and Minkin each recorded blocks.
The Bearcats will be back in action at noon Sunday in a home non-conference tri-match with Elizabethtown College and John Jay College.
